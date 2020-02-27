Courteney Cox Dishes on HBO Max 'Friends' Reunion: ‘It’s Going To Be Great'

Courteney Cox can't wait to reminisce about her Friends days with her former co-stars.

The actress, who portrayed Monica Gellar for the comedy's full 10 seasons, opened up about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the upcoming HBO Max special.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she told Kevin Nealon for his webseries, Hiking with Kevin, in a clip shared by E! on Wednesday. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

The HBO Max reunion had yet to be announced at the time, however, she couldn't wait to tell Nealon about it. Cox also shared that her ideal Friends reunion already happened, which was all getting together for dinner and just hanging out.

"The ideal for me -- and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years -- and we finally all got together and had dinner," Cox shared. "And when we get together, which is never, it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

All six actors will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show.

The untitled unscripted special for the streaming service will debut in May 2020.

For more on the reunion special, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Friends' Cast Officially Signs on for HBO Max Reunion Project

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Go From 'Friends' to Twins on Jen's 51st Birthday

'Friends' Cast Reportedly Getting Over $2 Million Each for Rumored Reunion Special