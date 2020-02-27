'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Says She Would 'Love' for Reboot to Move From Disney Plus to Hulu

Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky is sharing her thoughts on the revival after she exited the Disney+ show earlier this year.

Minsky, who left the project after filming two episodes, broke her silence on her departure in a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday. Production on the revival is currently paused as the search for a new showrunner gets underway.

"I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky tells the publication. “Hilary [Duff] has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

Minsky's comments come after Variety reported that the Love, Simon TV show was pulled from Disney+ for not fitting with the "family-friendly" content the streaming service offers. It will now be moving to Hulu. ET has reached out to Disney for comment.

Sources tell Variety that Duff was not happy that Disney fired Minsky, explaining that "the two women wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wants a show that would appeal to kids and families, something more akin to the original series."

Per the outlet, Disney was initially on board with the creator and Duff's take and executives from Disney were on set and aware of the content the show would feature. However, news then broke in January that Minsky was let go.

In a statement to Variety, a Disney rep denied that the reboot was being scrapped.

“We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development,” they said. “Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Duff posted a cryptic screenshot, which had many Lizzie McGuire fans wondering what happened to the show's production. The actress shared a screenshot of an article with a headline that read, "Love, Simon TV Show Pulled From Disney+ as It's Not 'Family Friendly.'"

"Sounds familiar," Duff wrote alongside the pic.

Instagram

Following Minsky's exit, a Disney spokesperson told ET at the time: "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."

The reboot sees Lizzie as a millennial navigating life in New York City. The character is on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer and dating her dream man. She also still has 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

For more on the revival and Minsky's departure, watch below.

