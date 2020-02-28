Harry Styles and His Piano are Submerged in Water in Emotional 'Falling' Music Video

Harry Styles is in over his head! On Friday, the 26-year-old singer dropped a music video for "Falling," an emotional ballad from his 2019 album, Fine Line.

In the video, Styles, wearing a purple top made of tulle and a statement ring on nearly every finger, plays the piano as he belts out heart-wrenching lyrics about a love gone wrong. Many think the song may be about his ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe, whom he reportedly dated between 2017 and 2018.

"I'm in my bed / And you're not here / And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands / Forget what I said / It's not what I meant / And I can't take it back / I can't unpack the baggage you left," he croons.

As the song progresses, water begins pouring out of Styles' piano, eventually submerging him and the instrument. By the end, Styles is performing the song completely underwater.

In an interview with New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Styles discussed the emotional state that he sings about in the song.

"One thing I hadn't experienced before was how I felt during the making of this record. The times when I felt good and happy were the happiest I've ever felt in my life, and the times when I felt sad were the lowest I've ever felt in my life," he said. "'Falling' was about falling back into one of those low moments."

"The chorus says, 'What am I now? Am I someone I don't want around?' I had started to feel myself becoming someone I didn't want to be, and that was really hard," he added. "But the nice thing is you get to write a song about it and be like, 'OK, next.'"

Styles went on to recall the night he wrote the song with one of his friends.

"I was going out for dinner and getting picked up by a friend. When I came out of the shower, he was playing the piano and singing, so I went and stood next to him, in a towel, and we wrote the whole thing in maybe 20 minutes," he shared. "He's like, 'OK, we finished it. Please go put some trousers on.'"

Watch the video below for more on Styles.

