Rob Kardashian's Request to Get Primary Custody of Daughter Dream From Ex Blac Chyna Denied

Rob Kardashian's request for primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, has been rejected.

According to new court documents filed by Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, which were obtained by ET on Thursday, Kardashians' emergency ex parte motion for primary custody -- which was submitted back in January -- was denied by a family law judge.

According to a footnote in the docs -- which were filed as part of another ongoing civil litigation battle between the former couple -- Chyna was "shocked to learn" about Kardashian's request for an emergency order that would "permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a 'monitor' present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream."

The documents go on to allege that, even though Kardashian's motion was denied, Chyna was "forced to expend time and resources to oppose Rob’s baseless motion."

The docs that Kardashian originally filled seeking primary custody also included a request for Chyna to submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with their daughter.

The docs additionally asked that a supervising nanny have the authority to end the visit immediately should they witness any violence around Dream. Kardashian additionally claims he and his family, particularly his sister, Khloe Kardashian, had noticed changes in behavior by Dream. The documents also accused Chyna of heavy drinking and drug use.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, told ET at the time that the allegations made against her client were "absolutely absurd."

Ciani also released a statement to ET on Thursday addressing the new documents, and the judge's denial of his motion to change the existing custody order.

"All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world," Ciani stated. "The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much."

Ciani continued, "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream."

The latest documents, filed on Chyna's behalf, also claim that Kardashian's original ex parte motion was "illegally leaked to TMZ" and that Chyna's attorneys claim that Kardashian is "waging a meritless, but expensive and highly invasive war" against Chyna.

Ciani told ET in a statement that Chyna has "suffered significant emotional distress as a result" of Kardashian's motion and its subsequent coverage in the press.

ET has reached out to Kardashian for comment.

While Kardashian's emergency motion was denied, he still has the ability to argue for a change to the custody arrangement in the future.

For more on the ongoing legal drama, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blac Chyna Responds to Rob Kardashian's Lawsuit Against Her for Assault and Battery

Rob Kardashian Throws Daughter Dream an Early 3rd Birthday Party -- Pics

Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian for Trying to Block Dream From Appearing On Her Show

Blac Chyna on Working Towards a 'Good Relationship' With Ex Rob Kardashian