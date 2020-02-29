Demi Burnett Says She's the 'Happiest' She's Ever Been in New Romance With Slater Davis (Exclusive)

Demi Burnett's new romance has her feeling like she's on cloud nine.

The Bachelor in Paradise star recently went public with her new boyfriend, Slater Davis, and as she told ET on Friday night, she's "never been happier in my life."

"I'm so happy," she gushed at the Bachelor: Live on Stage after-party in Los Angeles. "I'm obsessed with him. He's the best ever. I feel like such a weird little sap, but he's the most incredible person I've ever met and I can't get enough of him."

Burnett and Davis started dating about a month ago, after being introduced by Burnett's good friend and fellow Bachelor alum, Katie Morton. Morton, who had been friends with Davis for about two and a half years, invited Burnett out to lunch one day -- with Davis in the backseat of her car.

"I was like, 'Oh no... he's so hot,'" Burnett remembered, letting out a huge laugh. "Then we just literally got obsessed with each other in the day that we met. We haven't spent a day apart since. We're with each other all the time."

Burnett, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's 2019 season of The Bachelor, made history last summer on Bachelor in Paradise. She and then-girlfriend Kristian Haggerty got engaged on the show's season finale, becoming Bachelor Nation's first same-sex couple. The pair announced their split in October 2019.

Davis and Burnett couldn't stop smiling at Friday's event. "We're just happy and I can't get enough of him. I never want to be not around him. I feel like such a weirdo because I'm not like this normally, but I'm just obsessed with him," she shared.

"I just love Demi's brain the most, how she operates, what she thinks, says, feels," Davis told ET. "That's the hottest thing about her, honestly."

As for the next step in their relationship, that's still up in the air... or out of this world. "Hopefully [we'll go] to the moon and back with Elon Musk, because in the next 10 years, we're going to have to get out of here. So, hopefully I'm taking her with me to space," Davis said. "That's ideal. We're both aliens."

