Brooks Laich Clarifies Comments on Exploring His Sexuality, Credits Julianne Hough for Inspiring Him

Brooks Laich's quest to understand more about his sexuality was inspired by his wife, Julianne Hough.

The former hockey player opens up about his interest in exploring his sexuality -- and clarifies what that means to him -- in an upcoming episode of his podcast, How Men Think.

"Nothing dirty can exist between two people in love," Laich says, according to multiple reports. "A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality. And by that I don’t mean if I'm gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife's?"

He adds: "How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything."

Laich -- who revealed in January that he wasn't "fully expressed" in his sexuality, says on the podcast that he didn't have time to figure out his "capacity for sexual feelings" because he was so focused on being an athlete.

"I woke up as an athlete, wanted to train, wanted to eat, sleep, rest, perform," he confesses. "Sexuality was way below all of that for the majority of my life… I've been exposed to a beautiful new side of life that I’d never explored or thought to explore. It's amazing."

Hough shared in a candid interview with Women's Health last year that she doesn't identify as straight. While the couple explores their sexuality, Laich says he's not interested in having a threesome.



"I don’t know if I could ever get that. I can't ever see myself being physical with somebody else. I just don't think I could get there. I just don't," he admits. "In this stage of life, I'm looking for a deeper connection and romance."



"When I think of being married and being in my relationship, truthfully at my core, I don't see any other life for me," he gushes of his marriage to Hough. "Like, that’s the life that I choose."

"I remember so vividly what it was like to be alone, to be single and feel alone and feel lonely," he explains, noting that feeling "makes me appreciate being married so much more."

See more on Hough and Laich in the video below.

