Kim Kardashian's Paris Style Consists of Multiple Head-to-Toe Latex Looks: See the Pics!

Kim Kardashian West isn't afraid of taking a fashion risk.

The mom of four is all about latex on her current trip to Paris, France, as she's stepped out sporting several head-turning looks by Balmain.

Kim arrived at husband Kanye West's Sunday Service in the City of Light this weekend wearing a tan latex suit, featuring a gloved jacket with structured shoulders and a matching hair tie. While the reality star looked ready for business on the jam-packed day -- which included a stop at the Balenciaga fashion show -- her sister, Kourntey Kardashian, gave off Matrix vibes in a skin-tight burgundy latex ensemble and cool shades.

Kim sported a darker shade for her next latex look, which featured a similar silhouette to the first. She also added statement earrings. Then, Kim was pretty in pink as she headed to dinner at Ferdi restaurant in Paris with Kourtney and their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick.

The aspiring lawyer gave fans a sneak peak at her Paris looks on her Instagram Story. "Oh my god, this is insane. Olivier [Rousteing], you are too good to me!" she gushed while panning over the looks the Balmain designer had sent over for her trip.

