Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin for Daily Smiles in Sweet Birthday Post

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet post honoring her husband, Justin Bieber, on his 26th birthday on Sunday.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos showing the couple kissing, embracing and walking down the aisle on their wedding day last September.

“Happy birthday best friend,” she captioned the pics. “Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. I love you.”

She earlier reposted a snap of her and Justin kissing on her Instagram Stories.

Ahead of Sunday’s birthday, Justin celebrated the big 2-6 with a fun bash at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah.

Prior to heading to the party, he reportedly enjoyed a private dinner with Hailey, however once the couple arrived at the celebration, he still couldn’t take his eyes off his gorgeous wife.

The two cuddled, kissed and danced the night away, with several PDA moments captured in videos posted on social media.

A day before the party, Hailey appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that her previous appearance on the late night show had lead to her reconnecting with Justin.

"Last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” she explained. "The next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.' Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone."

