74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

74ºF

Entertainment

James Lipton, longtime host of ‘Inside the Actors Studio,’ has died at 93

Brian Lowry, CNN

Tags: James Lipton
photo

James Lipton, the creator and longtime host of "Inside the Actors Studio," has died, according to a statement from Ovation TV.

He was 93.

“We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates,” a tweet from the network read, a reference to Lipton’s frequent question to guests at the end of his interviews on “Inside The Actors Studio.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.