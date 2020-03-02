Katy Perry Reminisces as She Returns to Rooftop Where Orlando Bloom Proposed on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry is recalling a romantic moment in her life! During Sunday night's episode of American Idol, the 35-year-old singer took her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, to the exact location where her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, popped the question last year.

"This actual rooftop. This is where Orlando and I got engaged," Perry told Bryan and Richie while the trio was standing on the roof, which overlooks the Hollywood sign, in Los Angeles, California.

"He asked me to marry him in a helicopter and we landed the helicopter actually on this rooftop," she added. "... I'm feeling all the feelings!"

Once the group headed inside for the auditions, Perry shared that their new location was actually where she and Bloom had a party immediately following her engagement.

"I remember this awning. We were all out here, my whole family and friends. He had surprised me. Everyone was wearing matching sweaters," she said. "It was really sweet. It was so beautiful. All in this room. It was here! I'm happy to celebrate it again."

Back in January, Perry opened up to Vogue India about her relationship with Bloom, with whom she's been dating on and off since 2016.

"Love is different from dating. You date in your 20s. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone," she said. "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do."

"It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando," Perry continued. "It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse."

