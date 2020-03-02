Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Taylor Swift Aren’t ‘Very Close’

Katy Perry is addressing the much talked about speculation over her relationship with fellow popstar, Taylor Swift.

The musicians have had a rocky relationship over the years, and in a new interview with Australia’s Stellar, Perry shared that the two do not currently have a tight friendship, however they do remain in contact.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she said. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

“I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t,” Perry, 35, continued. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.”

Perry was referring to her appearance in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” video, which was released in June. The collaboration marked a key moment in the singers’ friendship, having previously fallen at odds with each other.



Despite appearing friendly at awards shows in the past, Swift raised eyebrows when she claimed that her song “Bad Blood” was about Perry, during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2014. Perry fired back, tweeting, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." Their apparent feud continued until they came together for “You Need to Calm Down.”

“We wanted it to be an example of unity,” Perry said about agreeing to appear in Swift’s video. “Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

Speaking of unity -- Perry is preparing to tie the knot with her handsome fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and she told Stellar that the couple are “united” with all of their wedding planning.

“I call myself a ‘bridechilla’ as opposed to a bridezilla,” she dished. “Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard.”

“Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard,” Perry continued. “Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

Perry spoke to the outlet ahead of her performance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, on March 8. The event coincides with International Women’s Day and Perry was asked about her thoughts on whether such a day is still needed by society.

“Yes, we do. Because there’s so much work still to be done,” she responded. “We still have a discrepancy with pay and utilization of women in job spaces.”

“I’m not one of those people that is solely about ‘the future is female,’” she added. “The future is both male and female. I believe in a more humanitarian future because I have a partner who is supportive, kind and a champion of women and children. He’s sensitive and vulnerable -- and still the hottest guy on the beach.”

