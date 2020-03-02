Kerry Washington Debuts a Fierce New Hairstyle: Pics

Kerry Washington is sporting a bold new 'do.

The 43-year-old actress covers the latest issue of Net-a-Porter's magazine, Porter, and rocks a chic hairstyle for the stylish photo shoot. The sleek look paired with her minimal makeup definitely highlights her stunning features and has garnered her lots of compliments on Instagram.

"This is your true look," one comment reads on a post that Washington shared of the high-fashion photos.

"I AM BUYING THIS," another comment reads, referring to the magazine.

Washington is currently promoting her highly anticipated Hulu series, Little Fires Everywhere, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. The former Scandal star plays Mia Warren, a mysterious woman who becomes embroiled in the family life of the wealthy Elena Richardson (played by Reese Witherspoon).

"She's just amazing, and a great friend," Washington says of Witherspoon. "The sort of girlfriend who, when she asks you how you are, you can tell really cares about the response. I have such great respect for her, not only as a friend but as someone who has her own production company. She was so willing to share her mistakes and what she had learned."

Washington has her own growing power in the industry -- she now has her own production company, Simpson Street.

"I don't even know that I saw myself as a leader, I just saw myself as a person with a lot to say," she shares. "I think the more I started to work in this industry, I started to understand that there weren't a lot of people who understood my perspective as a woman or as a woman of color in power, and I had to create that opportunity."

"A lot of our mandate at Simpson Street is centering otherness and really reminding ourselves, and each other, that protagonists look like all of us -- that anyone can be the hero of their own story and their own life," she adds.

While Washington is happy to talk about work, the notoriously private actress explains why she is so tight-lipped about her personal life. She's been married to husband Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013, and the magazine notes she is a mother of three.

"As I've grown older and more well-known I've lost some of my anonymity, so I’ve become more boundaried in my relationships with people," she explains. "I have the pull of an artist, where you love your private life and you love the people you love, you love your children, and you also love your art."

ET spoke with Washington at the 2019 Emmys, and she talked about playing Witherspoon's enemy in Little Fires Everywhere. Watch the video below for more:

