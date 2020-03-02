Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Will Stay in Canada During Their U.K. Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, reportedly won't be making the trip back to his birthplace this month when his mother joins his father in the United Kingdom. According to the British paper The Sunday Times, the Duchess of Sussex will once again leave her and Harry's 9-month-old son behind in Canada when she returns to London to make several scheduled appearances.

Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family are said to be "very sad" to have seen so little of baby Archie, The Sunday Times reports.

Harry, Meghan, and Archie spent the winter holidays in Canada before their bombshell announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Though Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in January ahead of the news, they left Archie in Canada at the time.

Prince Harry is already in the U.K. after speaking at an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, and meeting up with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir at Abbey Road Studios in London last week. Meghan is set to join him this week.

The couple are to attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5, the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will also attend the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

The visit comes weeks ahead of Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. For more on the transition, watch the clip below:

