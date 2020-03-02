Meghan Markle's Pal Janina Gavankar on How They Maintain Their Long-Distance Friendship (Exclusive)

Distance doesn't affect Meghan Markle and Janina Gavankar's friendship! In fact, it's the foundation of their bond.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Gavankar at the Los Angeles premiere of her new drama, The Way Back, co-starring Ben Affleck, where she opened up about her longtime friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

"Listen, our entire friendship has been apart, you know," she tells ET. "We met 16 years ago, and we've just been apart since, so our friendship lives on FaceTime, no matter where we are."

Gavankar served as a family photographer for Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie this past Christmas for their holiday card. So will she be taking more photos of the 9-month-old cutie?

"If it's not me, somebody will," she promises.

This isn't the first time Gavankar has spoken with ET about her regal pal. Last month, she opened up to ET's Lauren Zima at the GRAMMY Awards shortly after it was announced that Meghan and Harry had decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"I'm just thankful for those who are supportive," the actress said at the time. "Nothing's changed. She's amazing and always has been."

The Way Back hits theaters March 6.

