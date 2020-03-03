'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says There's 'Not Just One Soulmate,' And He Doesn’t Know His Own Ending (Exclusive)

So, about that Chris Harrison bombshell...

The longtime Bachelor host offered a tease fans weren't used to hearing during Monday's Bachelor: Women Tell All special. No, he didn't say Peter Weber's ending would be "the most dramatic season finale ever" -- he said that not even Weber himself knows how his season will end.

"There's definitely a chance about that," Weber confirmed to ET's Lauren Zima at the taping, which took place on Feb. 21.

"Things are... they continue to unfold until the very last second," he added. "And I don't know when that last second occurred."

Bachelor viewers aren't strangers to finale surprises. After wrapping filming, Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped his final pick, Becca Kufrin, and got back together with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, proposing to her on After the Final Rose. And on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette last summer, she got engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to end their engagement weeks later, amid headlines he had a girlfriend in Nashville, and concluded her season as a single woman. However, by the time they arrived for the live After the Final Rose special, both Luyendyk and Brown at least knew the basics of their endings.

"You guys will see," Weber replied, when asked if he's waiting to hear someone's feelings for him, or if he's in a relationship. "There's only so much I can say."

"All I can say is, again, it was the toughest, toughest last week of my life and you'll see what that means," he shared, playing coy about his current romantic status.

The last time a Bachelor truly didn't know how their season would end was Jason Mesnick, in 2009. He had a similar situation to Luyendyk, where he broke up with his final pick, Melissa Rycroft, to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Molly Malaney -- but unlike Luyendyk, he didn't propose getting back with Malaney until they reunited on the After the Final Rose stage. He truly didn't know whether she would say yes until the special.

It's possible that Weber experiences a similar fate -- or, like season three Bachelorette Jen Schefft, has yet to hand out his final rose. The Bachelor -- who has already said on the show that he fell in love with each woman in his final three, Madison, Victoria F., and Hannah Ann -- told ET that he believes in having more than one soulmate.

"I've always been a firm believer that the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there's not just one soulmate out there," he admitted. "I think at some point in my life, I used to think that, and I've definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person."

When asked if he's with his soulmate now, Weber replied, "I hope so." "I sure hope so," he added. "That'd be great."

Hannah Ann and Madison are the two remaining women in the running for Weber's heart, with the latter seeming to barely accept his rose. The Bachelor -- who had just confessed to her on their overnight date that he had slept with another woman, breaking the ultimatum Madison had given him -- asked the Alabama native if she was "sure" she wanted to take the rose.

What if she had said no? "That would've been a first in Bachelor history. That would've been rough," Weber said. "That would've been really bad. What do you do there?"

With two women left, Weber said his "hardest goodbye" is still ahead. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping next week's season finale, directly after the episodes on Monday and Tuesday. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison on Comparisons Between Madison's Ultimatum and Luke Parker (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': ABC Exec on Rumors Peter Weber Ends Up With a Producer -- Breaking Down the Possible Endings

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on Theory He Ends Up With His Producer