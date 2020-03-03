Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With Shawn Mendes -- Pic

Camila Cabello is celebrating with her main squeeze.

The "Liar" singer turned 23 on Tuesday and had her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, right by her side, as she and her closest friends rung in her birthday the night before. Cinderella director-screenwriter Kay Cannon posted a photo of the birthday gal and her beau smiling wide as friends surrounded the two.

Cabello, dressed in a purple crop top and black joggers and boots, had a Cinderella-themed party, which is fitting as she stars as the titular character in the Cannon-directed film. In her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty also posted video of her dancing and her pumpkin carriage cake.

Instagram Story

She also had a giant ice sculpture shaped like a glass slipper.

Instagram Story

Cabello also thanked her fans for all the sweet messages that they sent her, as well as urged people to donate to Save the Children.

"ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you," she began. "😫 for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures."

"Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she concluded.

Prior to the message, she jokingly posted her first "nude" photo online, which was a pic of herself as a baby, wrapped in a blue blanket.

Meanwhile, Mendes and Cabello have been going strong and last month had a blast at a GRAMMY after-party. Watch the video below to see them belt out a One Direction song at a Los Angeles shindig.

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Jokingly Posts Her 'First Internet Nude' in Honor of 23rd Birthday

Camila Cabello Explains Brief Social Media Break, Says She Felt 'Overwhelmed'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Belt Out One Direction at GRAMMYs After-Party: Watch!