Carrie Underwood, Jake Owen and More Stars React to Devastating Nashville Tornadoes

Celebrities are reaching out to Nashville, Tennessee, after tornadoes devastated the city and some of its suburbs early Tuesday morning. In a press conference, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed that nine people died across four counties as a result of the tornadoes. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

Carrie Underwood was on Tuesday morning's Today show and spoke out about how her family dealt with the storms. The country singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, a former player for the Nashville Predators, live in Nashville with their sons, Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, 5.

"I think that's what everyone's doing right now is assessing [the damage]," she said. "And I'm texting people I know and I'm asking my husband, 'Everybody's good?' He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take them down to the safe room. I was like, 'I bet everybody was crying.'"

Watch @carrieunderwood's full interview with @SavannahGuthrie and Carson Daly as she discusses her new book, family, body positivity and much more. pic.twitter.com/UBSfRPsIrh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter to write that he's "thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado."

"My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville," he added.

Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 3, 2020

Reese Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, took to Twitter to write that she's "praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath."

"I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones," she wrote. "Please stay safe."

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

Jake Owen also commented, writing on Twitter that he's "thankful for the well wishes" that people are sending to Nashville.

"There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes," he wrote. "We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home."

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

On Instagram, Dierks Bentley revealed that he landed at a Nashville airport shortly before tornadoes hit the area.

"Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado," he wrote. "Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does."

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who lives in Nashville with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, revealed that she used to live two blocks from one of the most devastated areas. "Beautiful neighborhood and amazing people," she wrote. "This is awful."

My god. I used to 2 blocks from here. Beautiful neighborhood and amazing people. This is awful. https://t.co/VXV0sSwKBj — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 3, 2020

The Bold Type star Katie Stevens, who tied the knot with Paul DiGiovanni just outside of Nashville last year, wrote that she's "devastated to see the tornado destruction in Nashville."

devastated to see the tornado destruction in Nashville. Hoping everyone is okay ♥️ — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) March 3, 2020

Married country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wrote that they're OK after the storms, though the tornado "must have missed our block by an inch."

"We are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," Morris wrote. "There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

"Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more," Hurd added. "We are so thankful and devastated at the same time."

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

Keep reading for more reactions to the tornadoes.

Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado. Stay strong. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 3, 2020

Please pray for Nashville and surrounding areas right now. A big tornado has hit. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

east nashville 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

Sending so much love to Nashville this morning. We’re all okay. Surreal. https://t.co/iFGhy0HvOU — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) March 3, 2020

My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

Prayers for Nashville and middle Tennessee who were in the path of devastating tornadoes causing several deaths and significant damage. Terrible to wake up to, praying especially for those who have lost loved ones. https://t.co/IqzrqGUcoM — Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) March 3, 2020

Thanks to all that have checked on David and his safety after the tornados in the Nashville area. He is safe. Team Archie #PrayForNashville — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning 💔 — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

There aren’t any perfect words to say on days like this. Our hearts are broken for all the people affected by the storms, and we praying for quick healing. 💛💙 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Nashville 💙🙏🏽 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 3, 2020

Our hometown of Hendersonville was spared by the awful band of storms last night but East Nashville Mt Juliet and much of Lebanon were hit hard by tornados ... 9 dead thus far ... huge damage ... #PrayersForNashville #prayersforTN — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 3, 2020

The dogs, our home and I are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville 🙏 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 3, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to those affected by the devastating tornado in Nashville. If there’s a city that will conquer adversity, it is the city of music. Yesterday, today, and every day forward, #ibelieveinnashville ♥️ xoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) March 3, 2020

RELATED CONTENT:

Country Singer Taylor Dye Marries Songwriter Josh Kerr in Nashville Ceremony

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's 'Open' to Dating After Moving to Nashville (Exclusive)

Inside Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman’s Nashville Wedding: Jonah Hill Bartends and More!