Chris Harrison Says 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Did This 'Misleading' Thing With His Women (Exclusive)

There's a reason why Bachelors and Bachelorettes usually keep their feelings for a contestant close to the vest until after handing out their final rose.

This season's Bachelor, Peter Weber, has thoroughly enjoyed his experience -- and fans know that because he's told us. He's also told one of his contestants that she was the "best kisser" in the house, and said that another was "the most perfect woman" he could have ever dreamed of.

"I can see how it would be misleading to the women," host Chris Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima on Roses & Rose last Tuesday. "When a guy looks you in the eye and says, 'You're perfect, you don't have anything to worry about, I love you, I want to spend the rest of my life with you, there's nothing wrong with you, you're the most perfect human being. You're a unicorn'.... I can see where that would be misleading!"

"But I really, truly know that he felt that and believed it in the moment," he reasoned. "And as a hard time as we gave Ben Higgins for saying I love you to two women, that really pales in comparison to what Peter says."

Weber, who told ET his extreme statements came from the heart, has said that he's in love with three women on his show -- finalists Madison, Victoria F. and Hannah Ann.

"I've always been a firm believer that the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there's not just one soulmate out there," Weber told ET at the Women Tell All taping on Feb. 21. The special aired on Monday night. "I think at some point in my life, I used to think that, and I've definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person. So, it's possible," he added.

After nearly two decades with The Bachelor franchise, Harrison agreed that it is possible to fall in love with three people at the same time. "I know it sounds crazy but it absolutely can happen on our show. It's an extraordinary situation where you can compartmentalize these relationships. I know it's bizarre, because none of us have this in our real lives -- you shouldn't -- [but] it's real, it can happen. I see it all the time," he said.

But the point of The Bachelor is for one man to end up with one woman... so Weber still has a journey ahead of him.

"I could tell he was struggling early on because he had this propensity to kick the can down the road, so to speak, and he had a really tough time making decisions," Harrison shared. "I know we've given him a hard time, but those rose ceremonies, those decisions, were tough. So, when we got to the end, I knew this was going to be difficult."

"He's so emotional, and not only does he not want to hurt anybody -- which is a normal human condition -- but he wanted to make the right decision and he was really struggling, because as you can tell, he really was falling for three women," he added.

The Bachelor concludes next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episodes. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

