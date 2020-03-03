'The Voice': An Impressive Four-Chair Turn Is One of the Best Auditions Host Carson Daly Has Ever Seen!

Monday's blind auditions on The Voice brought one of the most talented artists the competition has seen so far in season 18 -- maybe ever!

23-year-old Thunderstorm Artis wowed the judges when he took the stage with his cover of The Beatles' hit "Blackbird," prompting the only four-chair turn of the night.

"Congratulations on being ridiculously talented," Blake Shelton told the young singer. "It sounded like it was pre-recorded to me. It was that in the pocket and in the zone."

"When a voice like yours comes along, we turn around that quickly because we're all very aware of what is standing on stage right now -- which is someone who could win this competition," Kelly Clarkson told Artis, pitching herself as a "cheerleader" coach who could help him bend genres with his vocal control and musical talent.

Ultimately, Artis chose to join John Legend's team after the EGOT winner made his emotional pitch -- host Carson Daly even called the audition one of the best that the show has ever seen!

"You have a chance to really go far," Legend told Artis as they embraced on stage, later telling the cameras that he could already see the singer making it to the finals. "I really believe in you."

Impressively enough, Artis already has turned heads outside of the singing competition. Crazy Rich Asians andIn the Heights director Jon M. Chu tweeted last week about his chance encounter with the talented young singer.

"Two years ago I was walking w/my family in Hawaii when we passed a busker...my daughter stopped me in my tracks & couldn’t take her eyes or ears off of this guy & when we heard his voice, we couldn’t either," Chu shared. "We stood there for an hour that day & was so moved I asked him to...perform at our wedding . Six months later. He did. If you don’t know his name now... you will. Oh and he makes his debut on The Voice next week. Wow. His destiny is upon us. His name is Thunderstorm. Get ready for the changing winds."

1. Two years ago I was walking w/my family in Hawaii when we passed a busker...my daughter stopped me in my tracks & couldn’t take her eyes or ears off of this guy & when we heard his voice, we couldn’t either. We stood there for an hour that day &was so moved I asked him to... — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) February 28, 2020

See more from this season of The Voice in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly Clarkson on Her Own Song!

'The Voice' Coaches on Their Game Plan and New 'Mega Mentor' for Season 18 (Exclusive)

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Nick Jonas Brings a New Coaching Strategy to Season 18 (Exclusive)