Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea's Sudden Death

Tyler Cameron has broken his silence after the tragic death of his mother, Andrea.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Monday to share a reflective post about his mother and encourage his followers to tell loved ones how they feel while they still have the chance.

"Today heaven gained an angel," Cameron captioned a photo showing him and others clinging to Andrea's hand. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️."

Andrea's death came soon after Tyler canceled his scheduled appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. The contractor asked fans to pray for his mother following a "family emergency."

"Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," Tyler wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Please pray for my mom and my family."

Tyler was extremely close with Andrea, who came to support him as he ran in the New York City Marathon last fall.



"So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all," Tyler wrote on Instagram on Nov. 7, alongside a slideshow that included photos of himself with Andrea. "So thankful for all of the support. NYC marathon was a day I will always cherish. So much love and joy being shared from stranger to stranger. Everyone needs to go check out their local marathon and feel that love and energy. Nothing like it. I will also never forget when pops pulled up on me at the club dancing. Had us all dying. So grateful. Love y’all❤️."

Tyler revealed on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette that he almost didn't appear on the ABC dating show due to medical issues involving his father. See more on Tyler in the video below.

