Whataburger’s 2020 Fiesta medal on sale now

Published: March 3, 2020, 8:20 am Updated: March 3, 2020, 8:31 am

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger’s new Fiesta medal was designed just like San Antonians like them — with pizzazz and a twist.

The burger icon released its medal, featuring a spinning Whataburger tent, on Monday.

One side the tent exclaims “¡Viva Fiesta!” while the other side features the classic “Flying W.”

A Fiesta wreath with an orange ribbon and bright colors surrounds the spinning tent.

“Celebrate Fiesta and show your Whataburger pride with the most desired medal of the season,” the chain’s website states.

The medal is for sale online only at $6.99 plus tax, and quantities are limited, according to a spokesperson.

Fiesta begins on April 16.