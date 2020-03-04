Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Have Lunch Together With Daughter in NYC

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk know how to co-parent.

The friendly exes enjoyed lunch with their 2-year-old daughter, Lea, at Pier59 Studios in New York City on Tuesday, a source tells ET. According to the source, Shayk was at the studio for a Victoria's Secret photoshoot and Cooper and their little one stopped by for a lunch break.

The model is coming off of being a part of Paris Fashion Week. Cooper and Shayk broke up in June of 2019 after more than four years together. In an interview with British Vogue in January, the 34-year-old model got candid about her and Cooper's split.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple," she explained. "I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

The former couple, however, continue to co-parent Lea, but the Russian model admitted that life as a single mother comes with days where she feels like she's "falling apart."

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," she shared. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Cooper and Shayk did publicly reunite last month at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's in London. The two even took a photo together with the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

Following news of the couple's split last year, a source told ET that the end of their relationship was "no surprise."

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," the source said, referring to Lea.

"Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse," the source continued. "Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast."

For more on how the couple has been post-split, watch below.

