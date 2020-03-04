Luke Perry's Co-Stars Remember Him on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Luke Perry may be gone, but he's certainly not forgotten. Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the actor's death and a few of his co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Ian Ziering was one of the first to post on Instagram in honor of Perry. "Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke," he captioned a photo of him and the late star. "Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke"

Carol Potter, who portrayed Brandon and Brenda Walsh's mother, Cindy Walsh, on 90210, took her tribute to Perry, who played Dylan McKay on the hit series, a step further.

"In honor of Luke, I have given up eating pork, in its many varied forms, for Lent. Pigs are very intelligent animals and Luke often brought his sweetie to the set. Anyone want to join me?" she captioned a photo on Instagram of Perry with his pet pig.

In addition to his 90210 colleagues honoring him on Instagram, a few of Perry's Riverdale co-stars took some time to post about him as well.

Madelaine Petsch shared a candid pic of her and Perry on her Instagram Story, writing: "Woke up and realized it's been a year since we lost you. Not a day goes by where I don't miss you."

Instagram

Molly Ringwald was another one of Perry's Riverdale co-stars to honor him on Instagram. "I can't believe it's been a year since we lost this beautiful soul," the actress, who played Perry's wife on The CW show, wrote. "Your presence is felt and you are missed every day, my friend. ❤️"

Perry died on March 4, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

Here's more on the legacy he left behind:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lili Reinhart Says Luke Perry's 'Spirit' Visited Her in a Dream

Tori Spelling Slams the Oscars for Leaving Luke Perry and Late Father Aaron Spelling Out of 'In Memoriam'

Luke Perry's Kids Post Heartfelt Tributes on What Would Have Been Their Dad's 53rd Birthday