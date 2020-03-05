'Hocus Pocus 2' Director Revealed: 'I Hope to Please All the Loyal Fans'

Oh, look. Another glorious sequel.

Disney+'s Hocus Pocus follow-up is whizzing along, with the streamer tapping Adam Shankman to direct. The news was first reported by Variety, who note the Hairspray director is currently in pre-production on another film for Disney, the Amy Adams-starring Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

"Yep...." Shankman confirmed on Instagram, alongside a photo of the scripts for both movies. "I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed! Xo"

On Twitter, he added, "I hope to please all the loyal fans. That's what I tried to do with Hairspray. That's what my goal is here."

The original Hocus Pocus, which was released in 1993 and has developed a cult following in the two decades since, starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters, Salem witches who are cursed in the 17th century only to be resurrected 300 years later just in time for All Hallows' Eve.

Midler, Njimy and Parker have yet to be officially confirmed for the sequel, though each has expressed interest in returning. (And, let's be honest: A Hocus Pocus that doesn't see the trio reprise their roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah would be just a bunch of hocus pocus.)

"Oh my goodness me. I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," Midler joked to ET in October, saying she had not yet seen a script. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Hocus Pocus' Turns 25! Watch Sarah Jessica Parker Spill On Set Secrets From 1993! (Exclusive)

Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Dish on 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel and If They'll Be Involved (Exclusive)

Bette Midler Forgot How Good 'Hocus Pocus' Is Until She Watched It 20 Years Later