'Love Is Blind': Giannina Solves the Mystery Behind Her Wedding Dress Debacle (Exclusive)

Season one of Love Is Blind may be over, but if you're like any of the other diehard fans on social media, then you probably still have a lot of questions.

One of the biggest unsolved mysteries from last week's finale is how Giannina Milady Gibelli's stunning wedding dress magically appeared flawless again after she slipped in muddy grass and stained it. All of this went down after her then-fiance, Damian Powers, said "I don't" at the altar, and she left the venue running barefoot and crying.

"So...how does homegirl slip in the grass, stain her dress, and then in the next scene while they were fighting homegirl had no stain?" one fan wrote on Twitter at the time, with another asking, "Can someone tell me why the first bride didn't have a grass stain when she spoke to the groom?"

Netflix

To set the record straight, ET went straight to the source: the bride herself! While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight with Damian on Thursday, Giannina revealed how she fixed the gown so quickly.

"You don't want to look dirty. No one wants to look dirty!" Giannina told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. "So after I took that little tumble, I got back up, dusted myself off and cleaned it. Because if I'm going to confront this man that I'm angry [with], I want to feel my best. So I scrubbed it in the bathroom."

"My mom was like, 'What are you doing? Stop that. Get out of that dress!' I was like, 'No, Mom. I need to clean it,'" she continued. "Because I just wanted to take that away [mentally]. I wanted to literally just clean and kind of restart."

Damian confirmed the legitimacy behind Giannina's story, saying, "She's not kidding. That's how she is."

Although Giannina and Damian didn't end up getting married on the binge-worthy Netflix show (like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett), the two revealed during Thursday's tell-all reunion that they're still together but taking things slow.

"We never stopped dating. The day of the wedding, after that whole big moment happened, I really just realized this is an amazing person and he was just speaking his truth," Giannina told ET at the taping in Atlanta, Georgia. "I stood up for what I believed in, he stood up for what he believed in and we decided to give it another go. We have been together ever since and it has just been this crazy, wild ride."

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (check your local listings here) to watch the full interview with Giannina and Damian.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together?

'Love Is Blind' Reunion: Everything We Learned From the Dramatic Tell-All

'Love Is Blind': Giannina and Damian React to Jaw-Dropping Finale (Exclusive)

'Love Is Blind': Jessica Opens Up About Finding Her 'Fresh Start' (Exclusive)