Pregnant Katy Perry Reveals When She's Due, Her Cravings and More

Katy Perry is letting her fans know all about her pregnancy!

After revealing that she's expecting her first child in her new music video for "Never Worn White" on Wednesday night, thanks to a closing shot of her cradling her bare baby bump, the 35-year-old singer took to Instagram Live to further talk about her big news and answer questions from fans. When asked if "Never Worn White" is the lead single off her highly anticipated new album, Perry said it wasn't and noted with a wink, "Let's just call it the reveal."

Read on for more of Perry's revelations from her Instagram Live session.

When she's due:

Perry revealed that her baby is coming this summer and also hinted at dropping her new album at the same time.

"There's a lot that's going to be happening this summer," she says. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also, figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for. So, let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

"It's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," she adds about her pregnancy. "And I like to tell you guys everything, but, I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music 'cause that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak -- together, with each other. ... I had to reveal it at some point, it's getting pretty obvious."

What she's craving:

Perry loudly chews dried mango throughout her Instagram Live and also shares that she now loves hot sauce.

"Guys, I just don't eat healthy snacks all the time. You want to talk cravings ..." she says with a laugh. "I like, literally, never cared for spice, and now, I have to carry Tobasco sauce in my purse like that woman. Like, I am that woman. I am Karen with her Tobasco sauce. Some people have essential oils, and I have Tobasco sauce. ... I've been eating the same burrito for weeks on end."

As for what she now doesn't like, she says it's beef.

"Actually a food that grosses me out now is beef," she says. "Not really into red meat, but thank God for Impossible Burger because that basically tastes like red meat and when I do want it, I do that."

Later, she addresses fans calling her out for loudly eating her dried mango.

"I know, the chomping's disgusting," she says. "I've turned into a real mouth-breather. I'm sorry -- you carry, and call me."

The significance of her song, "Never Worn White":

Perry reveals she wrote the emotional tune a while ago.

"I'm sure you can tell who it's about," she says, not so subtly referring to her fiance, 43-year-old Orlando Bloom. "I remember I wrote it in Santa Barbara ... the intro for the song is the Wedding March. It's a very, very old song that people use before they walk down the aisle. I used the beginning of it as kind of the intro to set up the song and then it kind of all came out of me."

"So, I wrote it and it's a love song," she continues. "It's a super vulnerable song for me to put out there because it's about surrendering to love and all that you go through when you're about to really commit to someone and all the highs and lows and the good, the bad and the fear ... when you're about to commit to someone, sometimes you can feel really scared about it and it's a big decision, so you have to really fight through that."

She says the title of the song is factually correct despite having been married once before to her ex-husband, 44-year-old comedian Russell Brand.

"And the truth is I have never worn white because last time, 10 years ago, I wore dove gray," she shares, referring to her 2010 wedding. "So, let's just say it's gonna be my first time wearing white."

She's done changing up her hair while pregnant:

Perry is well known for sporting different 'dos, but the singer says she's done with that for now.

"I'm not gonna dye my hair any other colors, I'm basically gonna keep it like this, if that's OK," she says, referring to her short blond bob, and also marveling about how much it's grown since getting a pixie cut. "I'm gonna keep it here, if that's OK."

One more look at her baby bump!:

At the end of her Instagram Live, Perry flashed her baby bump in her yellow striped dress and jokingly screamed.

"I'm excited to release a lot this summer and to share it all with you, finally, and yeah there's going to be a lot more releasing than music," she cracks.

Later, she gets emotional when noting how long her fans have been with her.

"This is a journey, it's wild," she says. "Some of you guys have known me since Warped Tour, this is, like, wild. I always knew I was like, you know, like a mother -- like a mother of the house -- a mother to the kids but, now I'm going to be a mother."

Meanwhile, Perry recently got emotional on American Idol, when a contestant brought her and host Ryan Seacrest to tears. Watch the video below for more:

