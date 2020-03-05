See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle React After Couple Gets Engaged in Front of Them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle witnessed an emotional moment during their latest outing.

A couple got engaged in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while they were at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Madison House in London on Thursday night. In a video shared online by an attendee, one of the winners proposed to his girlfriend while giving his acceptance speech.

The crowd went wild and clapped as the shocked woman cried and went up on the stage to say yes to her now-fiance. Harry and Meghan couldn't help but smile and cheer on the happy couple during the unexpected moment.

The event marked their first joint public appearance since relocating to Canada in January. The former Suits actress looked lovely in a turquoise, short-sleeved, mid-length Victoria Beckham dress and navy heels. Harry looked dapper in a navy suit.

The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The couple previously attended the event in 2018, when they were still engaged, and in 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with the couple's son, Archie.

Earlier in the day, Meghan was spotted smiling outside of The Goring Hotel in London. ET has learned that Harry and Meghan were at the hotel for a private lunch.

Meghan and Harry's transition after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family will happen on March 31. During this visit to the U.K., the couple will take part in a variety of events both together and solo, including attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday.

