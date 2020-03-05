'The Masked Singer': The Taco Gets Cooked in Week 6 -- See Which TV Icon Was Under the Mask

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for the Group B championships and fans had to say goodbye to the sixth costumed contestant of the season.

The four remaining singers from the group -- The Banana, The Kitty, The Taco and The Frog -- all voice-battled it out in an effort to wow the audience and make it to the so-called "Super Nine."

This week, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as special guest panelist T-Pain -- tried their best to figure out the new singers' real identities after getting to watch some revealing clue packages featuring the contestants' friends and family members (who were also hidden by elaborate costumes).

Once the four hidden hopefuls had belted their hearts out, the audience members in the theater, as well as the panelists, voted on who would be moving on to the "Super Nine," and who would be getting the ax.

After all the votes were cast, America had to bid farewell to The Taco!

Despite The Taco's tasty take on the Four Tops' tune, "I Can't Help Myself," he still had to remove his bulbous red tomato mask at the end of the night.

However, on The Masked Singer, whenever viewers have to bid farewell, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses were on the money (or if they totally missed the mark).

After last week's impressive, correct guessing from the panel (except for Jeong, who was way off), this week's showing was something of a regression. Not one of the five panelists even came close and the guesses were all over the place.

Scherzinger thought it might be Barry Manilow, while Thicke and Jeong were amazingly in agreement with their guess that The Taco was actually Martin Short. T-Pain felt it could be Kelsey Grammer, and McCarthy floated the possibility that it was Jerry Springer.

After all was said and done, The Taco revealed himself to be none other than the veteran TV personality and Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron!

"I didn't see that coming," Thicke said, stunned.

When asked what it was like being The Taco, Bergeron joked, "This was the most work I've done in years!"

Bergeron -- who closed out the show with an encore, unmasked performance of "I Can't Help Myself" -- also shared a genuine, inspirational message during the show that left the judges in awe of his kindness.

"I think that, for all of the silliness, what this show really shows is that you shouldn't trust first impressions," Bergeron, still hidden inside his full Taco outfit, said after his performance early in the episode. "We all go out into the world wearing masks of some kind or another, and it's to our mutual benefit to look a little deeper and be nicer to each other."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

Check out the video below to hear more from the celebrity who was unmasked at the conclusion of last week's big episode -- The Mouse herself, Dionne Warwick!

