Zachary Quinto among ‘Star Trek’ stars, other celebrities coming to San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Zachary Quinto will make his first comic-con appearance in the US in seven years at San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest this summer.

The actor who played Spock in the “Star Trek” film franchise reboot, will appear June 13 and 14 at the event at Freeman Expo Halls and Freeman Coliseum.

Quinto will be one of a dozen “Star Trek” celebrities at Celebrity Fan Fest. William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Karl Urban, Kate Mulgrew and others are also scheduled to appear.

Event organizers say it’s the largest group of “Star Trek” stars ever assembled at a Texas pop culture event.

Celebrity Fan Fest runs from June 11 to 14. Tickets are available online.