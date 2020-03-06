Demi Lovato Jokingly Says She 'Wants to Make Out' With Rihanna

Demi Lovato will forever be a Rihanna fan.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the 27-year-old singer and Ellen DeGeneres recalled Lovato playing "Who'd You Rather?" on the show, and how she would always end up picking the "Umbrella" singer.

"I assume she's called you," DeGeneres asked, with Lovato replying, "She hasn't! It's OK, I don't take offense. She is Rihanna."

"Rihanna, how dare you!" DeGeneres chimed.

"No! Look, I just wanna make out, OK?" Lovato said with a big laugh. "I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video. I don't know."

DeGeneres then replied, "You know what? Maybe now she will call you."

The conversation then turned to relationships and if Lovato has tried dating apps. "I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever," she said.

"I have to, like, fight those battles on my own and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me," she continued. "So, right now I'm single and spending my Saturday nights by myself…Laughing. Taking baths."

Earlier in the interview, Lovato also showed off her new tattoos, including the angel on her back.

"I have grown a lot spiritually. I started going to church, and I just re-found my relationship with God. So that to me was representative of the Holy Trinity," she said of her new ink.

Elsewhere, Lovato also got candid about her relapse and subsequent overdose. Watch the video above to see the emotional interview.

