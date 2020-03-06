'Family Karma' First Look: Anisha's Family's Obsession With Her Biological Clock Is Next Level (Exclusive)

There’s karma… and then there’s Family Karma.

Bravo's new docuseries is giving viewers an inside look at the culture clash happening between seven young Indian-American friends in Miami and their parents… and grandparents. ET has your exclusive first look at the premiere, which finds Anisha Ramakrishna, 34, out to dinner with her mom, dad and grandpa. Anisha just moved back in with her parents after a decade off on her own, pursuing her dreams in the fashion industry. She's still focused on her career, but her family is focused on Anisha settling down.

"You are 34," her grandfather declares. "You should get married… as soon as possible, because we don’t know when menopause will set in. Even if you want kids, you won't get. It will become dry."

Anisha laughs off the unexpected dinner conversation, but then her parents double down, with her dad saying that they’ve been telling her the same thing "for the last five years."

"Anisha cries a lot about the pressure she feels and I don’t feel sorry for her at all," her mom says in a confessional, with Anisha by her side!

"A lot of my friends happen to be single, older, younger, my age -- it's just a changing time now," Anisha fires back, but notes that she doesn’t want to be single forever. "I don’t want to be 50 and 'Netflix and chilling' alone."

"Please have a child," her mom begs, before confusingly adding, "You don’t have to have even two."

As soon as it seems like Anisha was able to shut the conversation down, her grandfather pulls the focus back to marriage and kids -- and breaks the fourth wall! He calls over one of the show's producers to start pestering her about her marital and motherhood status.

Family Karma premieres Sunday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT after The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For more on that show, check out the video and links below.

