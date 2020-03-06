'Hawaii Five-0' Sneak Peek: Adam and Quinn Have a Sweet Bonding Moment After a Morning Surf (Exclusive)

A personal emergency is about to put one of Hawaii Five-0's very own in danger.

On Friday's episode of CBS' outgoing action drama, former staff sergeant Quinn Liu (Katrina Law) gets pulled into a time-sensitive matter when her former stepdaughter, Olivia (Siena Agudong), calls for help after she reveals that her father, Quinn's ex (Bart Johnson), has abandoned her for several days as he goes on a bender. The stunning revelation spirals Quinn into a fit of rage as she leaves behind her Five-0 duties to seek the truth.

But the day doesn't start off that way for Quinn.

In ET's exclusive clip from the hourlong drama, Quinn and Adam Noshimuri (Ian Anthony Dale), currently on probation from Five-0, have a sweet bonding moment after the two go on an early morning surf. See, Five-0 team members can have normal lives too.

"You were killing it out there. It's a good day for me if I can make it to the bottom of the wave without eating it," Adam praises as they wash off.

"Yeah, well, Tani's (Meagan Rath) been giving me some pointers, but you're no slouch yourself out there, Mr. Noshimuri," Quinn says with a smile, prompting Adam to reminisce about being the "second best" in the ocean after his ex-wife Kono (Grace Park), who is an ex-pro surfer.

But Adam had to take a moment to thank Quinn for going out of her way to invite him out to hang.

"Being away from Five-0 hasn't been easy, so you inviting me out like this, it means a lot. Thank you," Adam says, thanking Quinn for her kind gesture.

"I've always known you to be a good guy, Adam. You've always made me feel welcome since Day 1. And for what it's worth, I really hope Steve gets you back on the team," Quinn assures Adam. "Just give him time. You know Steve. He's smart and he's fair. I'm sure he's going to come around."

Did they just have a moment?

Then Quinn's phone rings, and that's when all hell breaks loose. Watch ET's exclusive clip to see what happens next.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

