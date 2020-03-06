Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to One of Her Royal Patronages: Pics

Meghan Markle stepped out privately on Thursday to support a cause that's close to her.

Before the former Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, made their first joint appearance since stepping down as senior members of the royal family to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan made a surprise, private visit to London's National Theatre. Meghan is a royal patron for the National Theatre, taking over the role from Queen Elizabeth II in January 2019, and will continue to be even after taking a step back from the royal family. ET has learned that Meghan and Harry will make private visits to several of their patronages while they're in the U.K.

On Friday, the National Theatre tweeted a glowing picture of 38-year-old Meghan, who wore a white puff-sleeved Topshop blouse and a high-waist skirt for the occasion.

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, our Royal patron, visited our Immersive Storytelling Studio, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is used to develop new forms of dramatic storytelling," the tweet read.

The National Theatre account also shared a smiling picture of Meghan next to a hologram of singer Nubiya Brandon.

The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National Theatre's communal VR experience All Kinds of Limbo, which is currently @Tate Modern.



In January, Meghan and 35-year-old Harry announced that they will be splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom and will become financially independent from the royal family. Shortly before that news broke, Meghan was seen at the National Theatre for another private visit.

During Harry's speech on Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday -- which celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year -- he noted that he will always be happy to serve his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the U.K.

"Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us," he said. "Once served, always serving!"

