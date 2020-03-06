This Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Is Turning Heads as Their Love Shines Through

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love is on display! On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards.

As they made their way inside Mansion House on a rainy London night, the pair showed off their love when a photographer captured them smiling and gazing into each other's eyes from underneath their umbrella.

In the pic, Meghan stunned in a fitted turquoise, short-sleeved, knee-length Victoria Beckham dress, while Harry looked dapper in a navy suit. It was the expressions on their faces, though, that captured hearts, as Meghan walked arm-in-arm with her husband, who carried an umbrella over them.

As the flashes from the cameras went off and the rain poured around them, Meghan and Harry only had eyes for each other.

During the event -- which celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year -- one of the winners popped the question to his girlfriend while giving his acceptance speech. Harry and Meghan were seen smiling and clapping as the bride-to-be accepted the proposal.

Following that touching moment, Harry delivered a passionate speech about being of service to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the U.K.

"Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience," Harry began. "... Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving!"

The awards marked the first time the pair has been seen at a public event since they announced that they're stepping down as senior members of the royal family. They will split their time between North America and the U.K. and will become financially independent from the royal family. The official transition will happen on March 31.

