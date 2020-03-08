Pregnant Katy Perry Says She's Hoping for a Girl During Melbourne Performance

Katy Perry celebrated International Women's Day with a performance at the Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday -- and she's hoping next year, she'll be able to celebrate it with a baby girl.

The American Idol judge, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, told the crowd at Sunday's event that she's hoping for a daughter. Bloom is already dad to a son, 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"I hope it's a girl," Perry confessed during her song, "Wide Awake," while pointing to her burgeoning baby bump. The crowd quickly erupted in screams, with Perry letting out a huge smile and continuing with her performance.

During the performance of Wide Awake Katy Perry said: "I hope it's a girl" 🥺❤ #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fxq1Vkw616 — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) March 8, 2020

Perry announced her pregnancy on Wednesday in her "Never Worn White" music video, as it ended with a gorgeous shot of her cradling her baby bump. After the video dropped, she confirmed the news in an Instagram Live session, where she also revealed that she is due in the summer.

The next day, Perry explained in an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff that the timing felt right to start a family with Bloom.



"Well, it wasn't on accident," she shared. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this."

"I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this," she continued. "So, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

