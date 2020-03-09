Dolly Parton Wants to Cover 'Playboy' Again for Her 75th Birthday

Dolly Parton just celebrated her 74th birthday, but she already knows what she wants to do to celebrate her milestone 75th birthday next January.

Sitting down with 60 Minutes Australia, Parton was asked if she has any plans on retiring at any point in the future, and the country music icon said her intentions are quite the opposite. Not only does she not see herself stepping back from music any time soon, she'd also like to appear in Playboy one more time.

"I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," Parton said with a smile.

"See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot -- if they’ll go for it, I don't know if they will -- if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75," she explained.

Parton appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978, when she was 32, rocking a Playboy bunny costume -- including a revealing black bustier and black bunny ears. It was a bold move for Parton at the time -- who had cultivated a wholesome, country girl image during her career -- however, she did not pose nude for the shoot.

When asked if she'd want to "whip out that same outfit," Parton said, "Maybe!"

"I could probably use it," Parton added with a laugh. "Boobs are still the same."

Later in the interview, Parton also addressed the secret to her youthful longevity and beauty, which she attributed to "good lighting, good makeup, good doctors."

"And a good attitude don't hurt any, neither," she added.

Parton admitted that she's had "about all the nips and tucks I can have," but said that she's cultivated her own image, which allows her to have a timeless appearance.

"The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much," Parton said. "Even when I’m 90, I’ll still probably look about the same way -- just with thicker make-up and bigger hair."

