Jodie Turner-Smith Confirms Gender of Her and Joshua Jackson's Baby

Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed some big news on Sunday about her first child with her husband, Joshua Jackson.

The 33-year-old pregnant actress shared through her Instagram Story that the couple is expecting a baby girl, after she already referred to their child as a "she" during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in January. Turner-Smith confirmed the gender of their baby when she posted a video of their child moving in her stomach on International Women's Day.

"Favourite moments with baby," she captioned the video. "Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops."

A source told ET in December that Turner-Smith and 41-year-old Jackson were married though they never officially announced it. However, the two haven't been shy about their love for one another. On Valentine's Day, the Queen & Slim actress shared a sweet message for the former Dawson's Creek star on Instagram along with a few personal moments from their relationship.

"Our 2nd valentine’s day and it's even more magical than the first!" she wrote. "Here's to a lifetime of them. Happy valentine's day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰."

