John Krasinski Says Wife Emily Blunt Is the 'Most Tremendous Actress of Our Time' (Exclusive)

John Krasinski is one truly adoring husband -- and director.

The actor-turned-filmmaker walked the red carpet with his wife (and leading lady) Emily Blunt at the premiere of their new film, A Quiet Place Part II, at the Rose Theater at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, and the pair couldn't have looked more stunning.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith, Krasinski couldn't contain his admiration for his wife of nearly 10 years, explaining, "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion."

Krasinski -- who wrote and directed the hotly anticipated sequel starring his Golden Globe-winning wife -- said that Blunt isn't just a wonderful actress, she's an amazing collaborator and creative powerhouse too.

"She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas," Krasinski, 40, marveled. "So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world."

"Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set," he added.

The film itself -- which is a sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit -- almost didn't come into existence. However, by the pair working their magic together, they created a project that really stayed true to its roots.

"I did not even want to do a sequel unless it was as organic and personal as the first one," Krasinski said. "This one feels as much, if not more so."

The filmmaker said he's felt "totally overwhelmed" by the enormously positive preliminary feedback, explaining, "The early response is so exciting [and] we had such a good time."

ET also spoke with Blunt on the red carpet, who said that fans are "gonna need a drink" after seeing the tense, nerve-wracking sci-fi thriller.

On Friday, ET sat down with Krasinski at a junket promoting the new film, and he explained how he had to convince his wife to sign on to do a sequel in the first place.

"It was a hard no from Emily," he recalled of the first time he suggested the possibility. "She said, 'You know what, how about this, why don't you write the script? And I'll just read it. And I'll let you know if I think it's something to do. Because I don't know how we match the first one.'"

"[So], I spent some time on the script, I wrote it, and I handed it to her and she was like, 'I'm so in,''' he added. "[She said], 'I know exactly what you're trying to do, this is not a sequel. This is something bigger than that!' And I thought, 'Great! So she's in.' And now she's on the poster. Nailed it!"'

Krasinski added that his wife is "the beginning and end of everything creative I do. She's the gatekeeper of all the good."

ET also sat down for a one-on-one chat with Blunt during the junket, and the star admitted she was "so reluctant" at first about even considering being part of a sequel.

"I was being such a snob about it," Blunt joked. "We're really protective of the first one, and I don't know if everything should be sequelized."

However, they eventually realized that it didn't have to be a sequel that simply retread the ground of the first film. Instead, it could continue following the family that audiences had already built a connection with. That’s when they knew they might have something great.

As for her husband's efforts to get her to sign on in the first place, Blunt said she was sold just based on the movie's pulse-pounding first moments.

"I remember he pitched to me the opening of the film and it was just undeniably heart-stopping, and I just had no option but to sign on," she reflected. "It just was so perfect."

A Quiet Place Part II bursts into theaters March 20. Check out the video below for a look at the exciting sequel.

