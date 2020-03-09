Kate Middleton Hosts Gala at Buckingham Palace After Reuniting With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Kate Middleton is having a busy Monday! Hours after reuniting with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted a gala dinner in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be, which provides mental health support in schools through one-on-one and group counseling.
Kate looked stunning in a floor-length beaded blue gown that perfectly matched her sapphire engagement ring. While at the event, the 38-year-old mother of three, who is a royal patron of the organization, greeted school children and posed for photos with them. She also spoke at the gala and the children performed a musical number.
"Place2Be was one of the first charities I became patron of. I knew it was special then, but having spent many years since, learning about the importance of childhood development, I see even more the value in the work that you do and I am hugely grateful for all that you have taught me over the past seven years," Kate said in her speech. "You taught me, right from the start, that the children in your schools are only as happy and emotionally strong as the adults in their care."
It's been a colorful first day of the week for Kate! For the Commonwealth Day service on Monday morning, the duchess stepped out in a dark red coat dress that she paired with a fascinator, heels and a clutch of the same color.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. Her Majesty The Queen was 26 years old when she became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 — important symbolic and unifying role. As Head, Her Majesty personally reinforces the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together from around the world. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, this year’s Service celebrated the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. #CommonwealthDelivers
While she's branched out to red and green garments recently, Kate always goes back to blue, which seems to be her favorite color. Here's a look at some of her most beloved style statements:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Recycles Coat 13 Years Later During Ireland Visit
Kate Middleton Shows Some PDA With Prince William as She Dazzles in Ireland
Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Green as She Lands in Ireland With Prince William
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.