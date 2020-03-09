Meghan Markle's 16-Year-Old Fan Jokingly Apologizes to Prince Harry for 'Cuddling Your Wife'

Sixteen-year-old Aker Okoye is sharing his appreciation and a joking apology to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after meeting the Duchess of Sussex on Friday at his school.

Meghan visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, England, where she encouraged a male student to come onstage and share what International Women's Day means to him. Aker, who is also head boy at the school, popped up in the crowd and quickly came up amid cheers from his peers.

The cheeky student took to the stage and quipped, "She really is beautiful, innit?" as Meghan shook her head and laughed.

After he spoke, Aker then gave Meghan a big hug before returning to his seat. He later penned a handwritten letter to the couple following Friday's event, and The Sun published the note.

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Harry, hope you don't mind me writing this letter. I hope you didn't mind me cuddling your wife," he playfully wrote. "I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. It was a pleasure to hear her speech and speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational."

Aker went on to note that he almost met Harry last year during another official visit to Dagenham and added that he hopes to meet him one day.

Harry and Meghan are visiting the U.K. in their final set of official appearances as senior members of the royal family. They officially transition out of their roles on March 31. On Monday, they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Makes Special Appearance at Kids School Ahead of International Women's Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Final Royal Event Alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Church Service With Queen Elizabeth