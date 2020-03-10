Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper and 'Harry Potter' Actress Scarlett Byrne Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne.

The son of the late Hugh Hefner and the Harry Potter actress announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together. Their baby is due this summer.

"Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share," Hefner began. "This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one."

Bryne also posted the same pic, adding: "Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner."

The couple got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in November 2019.

"Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper," the Vampire Diaries alum captioned her post. "I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love."

Hefner is one of two sons that Hugh had with his ex-wife, Kimberley Conrad. A businessman and writer, he was previously the chief creative officer at Hugh’s Playboy Enterprises.

The couple join celeb pairs like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, who also have bundles of joys on the way.

