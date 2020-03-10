John Krasinski Says He and Ryan Reynolds 'Turned Into 14-Year-Old Boys' When They Posed With an Owl

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds may have had more fun than the kids at a recent birthday party! On Monday night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Krasinski recalled attending a party for one of the daughters Reynolds shares with his wife, Blake Lively. Reynolds and Lively are parents to Inez, 3, James, 5, and a third daughter they welcomed last year.

"He understood that we were giving off a very loving male energy and he was digging it," Krasinski joked of the owl that he and Reynolds took a selfie with. "We turned into 14-year-old boys."

"Basically his daughter had a birthday party, we brought our daughters over," Kransiski added of his and wife Emily Blunt's girls, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3. "There were animals. The kids saw a chinchilla and exploded. And so then all the other animals weren't being played with. And so there was the owl, and Ryan and I went and nuzzled it."

Krasinski revealed that he and Reynolds asked the owl's handler, "Could it scratch our eyeballs out?"

"And the guy was like, 'Definitely. You should move away,'" he recalled. "And we were like, 'Ha ha ha ha.' And that was a Saturday."

ET recently spoke with Krasinski, who opened up about working with his wife on A Quiet Place Part II, which he wrote and directed.

"She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas," he said. "So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world."

"Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better, so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set," Krasinski added.

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters March 20.

