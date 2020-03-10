Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Glimpse at Her Surprisingly Short Hair

Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her true hair length in an Instagram post on Monday -- and it's surprisingly short!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is often snapped with luscious long locks thanks to hair extensions and wigs, but in a video shared on her Instagram Stories, her hair barely reaches her shoulders.

The cosmetics queen shared the clip while getting her roots touched up at home by colorist Cassondra Kaeding. The video showed the 22-year-old star posing for the camera with dye in her hair.

"Roots almost there," she captioned the clip.

The post comes just weeks after Jenner joked that hairstylist Jesus Guerrero cut her hair too short.

“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jenner has frequently stunned with her hair transformations. In 2016, she showed off rose gold locks, while the following year she rocked "highlighter hair" at Coachella.

She then headed into 2019 with a blue 'do, but gave another glimpse at her real hair in a video shared in November.

