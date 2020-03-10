Shop the Rebecca Minkoff Sale -- Take Up to 50% Off Bags, Clothing and More

A bit of good news to brighten your day: Fashion brand Rebecca Minkoff is having a major sale on all kinds of bags, accessories and clothing -- all available to shop from the comfort of home.

For a limited time, you can take up to 50 percent off a ton of leather goods and oh-so-lovely goodies that you’ve (okay, we’ve) been eyeing on their site.

The offerings run far and wide, from classic laptop bags to cute spring dresses or keep-you-looking-cool shades, but we’ve already seen styles selling out -- so hop over there quickly if you see something you like.

Below, our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

