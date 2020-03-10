'The Bachelor': Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Reacts to Fan Criticism

Peter Weber's mom, Barbara Weber, gave us a WHOLE LOT to talk about on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor.

The pilot's family met his two finalists, Madison and Hannah Ann, on part one of the season finale -- where Barb quickly decided she was Team Hannah Ann. But it wasn't Barb begging her son not to "let her go" that made headlines. Instead, fans were debating whether it was appropriate for Barbara to so candidly express which woman she was rooting for... and her conduct when questioning Madison about her fantasy suite ultimatum.

While fan discussion and backlash erupted on Monday, Barb wrote on Instagram that she's staying positive. "I ignore all the negatives!!" she wrote in response to a comment on her most recent Instagram post.

Still, many fans called Barbara out for her conversation with Madison, with some accusing her of shaming the Alabama native for her religious beliefs. Others called Barbara "manipulative" and slammed her for being so emotional. Madison had previously issued Peter an ultimatum before fantasy suite week, telling him that she wouldn't feel comfortable moving forward if he were to have slept with the other women. The Bachelor admitted to her that he had been intimate.

"I respect you for your values and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because if I was you, I would not. But, to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or be emotional, that’s up to him," Barbara said during her meeting with Madison.



"Yes, but also at the same time, my expectations and feelings are valid just as much as his and I totally get that’s his journey, but it’s also mine. I have the standards that I have. I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m not going to be ashamed of that or be remorseful of that because I didn’t tell him what to do," Madison replied. "All I said was it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work through this if this happens. I just want to be open and honest about how it will make me feel. That’s all I wanted to do."

