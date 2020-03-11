Did 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Contact Hannah Brown After His Proposal? Fans Freak Out After Hannah Ann Bombshell

Peter Weber was taken to task on Tuesday night's dramatic season finale of The Bachelor.

After Madison Prewett's departure on Monday night's episode, Peter got engaged to the last woman standing, Hannah Ann Sluss -- only to later struggle with his decision and break things off with her. Hannah Ann took Peter to task during their breakup, and got a huge applause from fans in the live studio audience for continuing to stand up for herself on After the Final Rose.

Hannah Ann accused Peter of "blindsiding" her during their engagement, and not giving her all the information she needed (like Madison going home) to make an informed decision before saying yes.

"We've been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," Hannah Ann hissed "So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown."

"That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to," she continued.

It was that Hannah Brown name drop that had fans in total shock -- and wondering if Peter reached out to her while engaged to Hannah Ann. The former Bachelorette appeared on the first two episodes of Peter's season, and while they considered giving their relationship another shot, they said their goodbyes before his second rose ceremony.

Hannah Ann could have been referring to that encounter -- which she possibly didn't know about until watching it on TV -- but some fans thought perhaps she meant that Peter contacted the pageant queen another time.

"PETER NEEDED CLOSURE FROM HANNAH BROWN???? AFTER PROPOSING TO HANNAH ANN???? WHAT IS HAPPENING," one viewer tweeted.

Peter's season finale of The Bachelor was one for the books -- with not even his parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., supportive of him getting back together with his runner-up, Madison.

See more in the video below.

