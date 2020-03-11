Emily Blunt Reveals She Was Almost a ‘Britney’-Level Pop Star But Judi Dench Talked Her Out of It

Emily Blunt is not that innocent! The 37-year-old British actress appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she revealed that she almost went into pop music when she was starting out in the business.

"I could have been Britney [Spears]," she quipped.

When host Kimmel asked her why she chose not to, Blunt replied, "'Cause I realized that I'm not good at dancing and didn't want to be Britney, I don't know."

Blunt went further revealing that she actually recorded songs, including one called "Ring It Up."

"It will never see the light of day," she insisted, adding that she did not write the tune. "No, no, I can't write. I can't really sing."

Blunt, who has had several singing roles in the films Mary Poppins Returns and Into the Woods, explained that she was approached about a career in pop stardom early on, adding that a very famous actress kept her from embarking on the alternative career.

"They said, 'I think you have a nice voice and I think you could be a pop star.' I said, 'I can't dance.' They said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll teach you.' It didn't work. I tried to learn," she said. "Then I was doing a play, my first job was with Judi Dench -- the dame -- which was incredible, and she was wonderful to me and I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me, that I didn't think was right for me. She said, 'Oh, no, darling, you can't do both. You can't act and do that.' She talked me out of it. She put the kibosh on that."

Thankfully, Blunt didn't try her hand at pop stardom, and her hubby, John Krasinski, can't stop singing her praises. At the recent premiere of their film A Quiet Place Part II, Krasinski told ET's Rachel Stern of his wife, "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion."

