Justin Bieber to Perform at 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Justin Bieber is returning to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards stage.

The singer will perform his latest single, "Intentions," at this year's ceremony, hosted by Chance the Rapper on March 22 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Bieber has over a dozen KCAs, and is currently nominated for three orange blimps. He received a nod in the Favorite Male Artist category and is up for two awards in Favorite Music Collaboration for his songs "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay and "I Don’t Care" with Ed Sheeran.

The last time Bieber made an appearance at the Kids' Choice Awards was in 2012, when he and Will Smith got slimed.

Michael Buckner/WireImage

The "Sorry" singer will be joined by a slew of celebrities who are nominated this year, including Beyoncé, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and more.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 airs Sunday, March 22.

While we anxiously await this year's Kids' Choice Awards show, here's a look at the 2019 orange carpet:

