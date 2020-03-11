Prince Charles Says He's Struggling to Not Shake Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prince Charles is getting used to new protocols.

The Prince of Wales attended the Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at the London Palladium on Wednesday, where he forgot a new policy of not shaking hands amid coronavirus concerns. In video and photos taken upon his arrival, Charles can be seen offering his hand to Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, before he offers a namaste sign instead.

"It's just so hard to remember not to," the 71-year-old royal laughs as he greets Olisa. He is then seen walking over to more administrators, and once again offering his hand before remembering his new greeting. Once inside the event, he says hello to everyone in the same way.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince's Trust Awards recognize young people who have overcome issues and made a success of their lives with the help of the charity. Charles also delivered an uplifting speech during the event.

"I wanted to offer my heartfelt congratulations on this occasion to all of those astonishing young people who have been recognized today at these Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards," he said. "They have all, as you have seen, shown tremendous courage and determination to make positive changes in their lives and are a real inspiration to us all."

Meanwhile, Charles, and the rest of the royal family, followed the same "no handshake" protocol and policy at Monday's Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

No one in the royal family shook hands with any of the attendees or those presiding over the service. One royal reporter noted that Prince Charles was not shaking hands with anyone, also offering a namaste greeting to guests. The same reporter later tweeted it was Westminster Abbey policy at the moment to not shake hands rather than royal protocol due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the U.K.

Prince Harry was later spotted giving singer Craig David a forearm bump instead of a handshake.

For more on the royal family at the service, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Royals Don't Shake Hands at Commonwealth Service After Prince William Mocks Coronavirus

Prince Harry Reportedly Prank Called by Russian Hoaxers and Asked About Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Final Royal Event Alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William