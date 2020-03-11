Prince Harry Reportedly Prank Called by Russian Hoaxers and Asked About Royal Exit

Prince Harry is at the center of a reported hoax by Russian pranksters.

The Sun was the first to release the details from the alleged prank calls with the Duke of Sussex, sharing some audio from what is believed to be conversations between Prince Harry and pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, aka Vovan and Lexus. During the calls, the two pose as environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father, Svante Thunberg.

Over the course of the alleged two phone conversations, a voice believed to be Harry's speaks about a number of personal topics, including his and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit, President Donald Trump, and environmental activism.

"I can assure you, marrying a prince or a princess is not all it's made out to be," the man presumed to be Harry says. "But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."

In the tapes, the voice, which has not been confirmed as Harry, also opens up about his family's perception of him, saying, "I was in the military for 10 years, so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe. But certainly being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not have been able to do. And seeing as everyone under the age of 35 or 36 seems to be carrying out an activist's role, gives us the opportunity to try and make more of a difference without being criticized."

He also avoided a question about his uncle, Prince Andrew, in regard to his recent Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"I have very little to say on that," he allegedly said. "But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family."

ET has reached out to the palace for comment.

Vovan and Lexus have been known to prank other high-profile stars in the past including Elton John and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently visited the United Kingdom for their final appearances as senior members of the royal family. They attended Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple will transition out of their roles on March 31.

